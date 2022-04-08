Gujarat Board Releases Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) Admit Card; Direct Link Here

  • Home
The GUJCET 2022 applicants can download their admit cards from gujcet.gseb.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 5:16 pm IST
GUJCET 2022 admit cards released
New Delhi:

Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) admit cards have been issued today. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) which administers GUJCET has made the GUJCET admit cards on its official website -- gujcet.gseb.org. The GUJCET 2022 applicants can download their admit cards from gujcet.gseb.org. GUJCET 2022 is scheduled to be held on April 18. GUJCET is conducted for shortlisting candidates for admission to degree and diploma programmes in engineering and pharmacy courses in Gujarat colleges.

Latest: Your GUJCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 
Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More 
Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

GUJCET 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

To download the GUJCET admit card 2022, registered candidates can login at the website with mobile numbers or email addresses and application form numbers or dates of birth and access the GUJCET admit cards.

The board has also provided the candidates with helpline numbers to assist them in cases they face problems in downloading the admit cards pf GUJCET. These are -- 8401292014, 8485992014.

GUJCET is held for two papers. The first paper is for Physics and Chemistry and the second for Mathematics. The duration of the Physics and Chemistry paper is 120 minutes and the duration of Mathematics paper is 60 minutes. The exam can be written by students in any of the three languages- Hindi, English or Gujarati, the official notice read.

The number of questions for every subject has been divided equally- Maths (40), Physics (40) and Chemistry (40) and the candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat Common Entrance Test

