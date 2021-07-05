  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board Releases Science Hall Ticket For July 2021 Exams

Gujarat Board Releases Science Hall Ticket For July 2021 Exams

The GSEB Science admit cards can be accessed at gseb.org. Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 5, 2021 3:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat HSC Results: How Students Scored In Class 12 Exams During Covid Last Year
Gujarat Board Releases Class 10 Evaluation Criteria; Result In July
Gujarat Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled: State Education Minister
Gujarat Class 12 Board Exam From July 1
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Class 12th Exams To Begin In July
Gujarat Board To Announce Final Decision On Class 12 Board Exam In A Week
Gujarat Board Releases Science Hall Ticket For July 2021 Exams
GSEB Science Class 12 admit card released at gseb.org
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB, or GSEB) has released the Science hall ticket for the July 2021 exams. The GSEB Science admit cards can be accessed at gseb.org. To download the GSEB Science practical exam admit cards, registered schools have to insert their school index numbers and mobile numbers or email addresses. Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

The board has also provided the option of changing the registered mobile numbers and email ids. Applicants have to send the request to the board and the request should be on the school letter pad with the signature of the principal and school index number.

“In case you need to change your registered mobile no. or email id, please send your request on your school letter pad with principal signature and school index number to gsebsciht@gmail.com,” read a statement on the GSEB website.

How To Download GSEB Class 12 Science Admit Card

Step 1: Go to gseb.org

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the “HSC Science Exam Hall Ticket” link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the school index number on the designated space

Step 4: Enter mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GSEB authorities

Step 5: Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP) on the registered email id or mobile no

Step 6: Enter the OTP and download the Class 12 Science exam admit card

To register and get grievances resolved with respect to Class 12 HSC Science practical exams, GSEB has also provided helpline numbers. These are -- 8401292014 , 8485992014.

Click here for more Education News
gseb.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE, ISC English, Indian Languages Syllabi Reduced For 2022; More To Follow
ICSE, ISC English, Indian Languages Syllabi Reduced For 2022; More To Follow
SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 LIVE News: Scorecard To Be Released Soon
Live | SRMJEEE Phase 2 Result 2021 LIVE News: Scorecard To Be Released Soon
Assam: Student Bodies, Opposition Demand Cancellation Of Clause In 10th, 12th Evaluation Formulae
Assam: Student Bodies, Opposition Demand Cancellation Of Clause In 10th, 12th Evaluation Formulae
Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere With DU's Online Open Book Exam For Last Year's Intermediate Semester
Delhi HC Refuses To Interfere With DU's Online Open Book Exam For Last Year's Intermediate Semester
Bihar Schools, Colleges To Reopen With 50% Attendance: Chief Minister
Bihar Schools, Colleges To Reopen With 50% Attendance: Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................