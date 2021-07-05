GSEB Science Class 12 admit card released at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB, or GSEB) has released the Science hall ticket for the July 2021 exams. The GSEB Science admit cards can be accessed at gseb.org. To download the GSEB Science practical exam admit cards, registered schools have to insert their school index numbers and mobile numbers or email addresses. Students have to collect their hall tickets from their respective schools.

The board has also provided the option of changing the registered mobile numbers and email ids. Applicants have to send the request to the board and the request should be on the school letter pad with the signature of the principal and school index number.

“In case you need to change your registered mobile no. or email id, please send your request on your school letter pad with principal signature and school index number to gsebsciht@gmail.com,” read a statement on the GSEB website.

How To Download GSEB Class 12 Science Admit Card

Step 1: Go to gseb.org

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the “HSC Science Exam Hall Ticket” link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the school index number on the designated space

Step 4: Enter mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GSEB authorities

Step 5: Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP) on the registered email id or mobile no

Step 6: Enter the OTP and download the Class 12 Science exam admit card

To register and get grievances resolved with respect to Class 12 HSC Science practical exams, GSEB has also provided helpline numbers. These are -- 8401292014 , 8485992014.