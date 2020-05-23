Gujarat Board To Release GUJCET 2020 Hall Ticket 10 Days Before Exam

GUJCET will be held in July this year

GUJCET 2020 hall tickets will be released 10 days before the exam date. Gujarat Board released a notice on its website and informed that admit cards for the state entrance exam will be released 10 days prior to the exam. The Board had earlier confirmed the exam date to be in July.

Gujarat Board had scheduled GUJCET 2020 on March 31 but the exam had to be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and resultant nation-wide lockdown.

The board has now decided to conduct the GUJCET on July 31. The GUJCET hall tickets, hence, will be released by July 21 on the board's official website for the exam, 'gujcet.gseb.org'.

As per reports, more than 1.25 lakh students are expected to appear for the entrance exam.

Earlier, the board had released question banks for JEE, NEET, and GUJCET exams. The question bank was released separately for English and Gujarati medium.

GUJCET is held for three groups A, B, and AB corresponding to Mathematics group, Biology group, and Math-Biology group. The exam is held for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy programmes offered by state universities.

The syllabus for GUJCET is in accordance with the NCERT curriculum prescribed for Higher Secondary classes.

There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the GUJCET test paper. There will be 40 questions from each subject - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each question will carry one mark.

The composite time to attempt questions in Physics and Chemistry is 120 minutes or two hours. One hour time is allotted to attempt Biology and Mathematics section respectively. The medium of the exam will be Gujarati, English, and Hindi.



