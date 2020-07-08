Gujarat Board Postpones GUJCET 2020; Exam On August 22

GUJCET 2020 Postponed; Exam On August 22

Gujarat Common Entrance Test, or GUJCET, has been postponed considering the situation arising out of COVID-19. GUJCET 2020 will now be held on August 22. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board Gandhinagar, or GSEB, has postponed the entrance test held for admission to degree and diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy courses. Earlier, GUJCET was scheduled to be held on July 30.

GUJCET is held in pen-and-paper mode for multiple choice questions of one mark each. The common entrance test is conducted for a duration of two hours. The GSEB board aids in the process of GUJCET application and conducting the test and Admission Committee for Professional Courses handles the counselling of GUJCET qualified candidates.

According to a statement on the official website of the board, GUJCET 2020 admit card will be issued 10 days prior to the date of examination. Candidates can download the GUJCET admit cards from the official website -- gseb.org once they are released.

According to official data, as many as 1,25,789 students have registered for GUJCET 2020 this year.