Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022 Soon; Details On GSEB 10th, 12th Results

Image credit: Shutterstock Gujarat Board HSC, SSC result 2022 will be declared soon

Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Result 2022 | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to announce the GSEB SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) results 2022 soon. However, the GSHSEB is yet to make an official announcement regarding the Gujarat Board 10th and 12th results date and time. Once declared, Gujarat HSC and SSC results 2022 for Arts and Commerce streams will be made available on the official website- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. To access the Gujarat Board result 2022, candidates will need to enter their seat number and roll number. Register here to get latest updates on GSEB HSC, SSC result 2022, date, time, direct link.

Recommended: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry . Check out now.

The Gujarat Board SSC and HSC exams were held from March 28. To be considered qualified in GSEB 10th, 12th exams, a student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Candidates who receive an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to improve their performances through supplementary or compartment exams. The GSHSEB declared the GSEB HSC Science results 2022 on May 12,

Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Results 2022: Expected Date

As per reports, the Gujarat Board will declare the GSEB HSC and SSC results 2022 tentatively in June. The date of declaring GSHSEB 10th and 12th results is yet to be announced officially.

Gujarat Board HSC, SSC Results 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- gseb.org

Click on the link that reads, ‘GSEB HSC result 2022 or GSEB SSC result 2022’

Enter your seat number and click on submit.

Your GSEB HSC, SSC results will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Last year, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams were cancelled in view of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and all students were declared pass. In 2020, a total of 60.64 per cent students had cleared the Gujarat Class 10 board exams.