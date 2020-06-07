Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2020: Apply Online For Improvement Test

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, or GSEB, had released the Gujarat board Class 12th Science result on May 17. The GSEB HSC Science exam, this year, had a pass percentage of 71.34 per cent. Students who were absent or could not pass the Gujarat Board HSC Science Class 12 exam can apply for the improvement tests online. The application window for the process of improvement will open on June 11 at 2 pm and remain open till June 20, 5 pm. Students can apply for this improvement test in one or more subjects.

A statement issued by the Gujarat board said that students who had earlier filled the application for the improvement test will not be considered now. Plus, fresh details of the online application and the procedure will be updated in the official website on June 11.

The online application for the improvement test will be considered complete only after the payment of the requisite amount of fee in online mode. Students belonging to persons with disabilities, or PwD, categories and girl students will not be required to pay the fee for the GSEB HSC Science Class 12 improvement test.

The GSEB conducted the HSC Class 12 examinations between March 5 and March 21. The Board had also released the answer key of HSC Science Class 12 exam in mid April. However, the results took longer to arrive because of the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Gujarat Board will release the Class 12 Arts and Class 12 Commerce results soon.