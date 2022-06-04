Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check 12th Result

Image credit: Shutterstock List Of websites to check GSEB HSC result 2022

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) will declare the 12th HSC result 2022 for General stream on Saturday, June 4, on the official website- gseb.org. Candidates will be able to check their GSEB Class 12 results from 9 am onwards, by using their six-digit seat number. Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Live Updates | Register here for GSEB HSC result 2022 latest updates, direct link, toppers

To access the Gujarat Board result, candidates need to visit the official website of GSHSEB. Click on the GSEB HSC result link available on the homepage. Enter six-digit seat number. Gujarat Class 12 board result will appear on the screen. Download the result for future reference.

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: Websites

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

Students need to secure at least a Grade 'D' in all the subjects to qualify GSEB Class 12 board exam 2022. HSC exam candidates who get an 'E1' or 'E2' grade in the subjects will have to appear for Gujarat Board supplementary or compartment exams. The Gujarat HSC Science result 2022 has already been announced by the GSHSEB on May 12.

The Gujarat Board HSC Science exam result 2022 was earlier announced on May 12, and a total of 68,681 students qualified in the 12th Science exam this year. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 72.02 per cent.