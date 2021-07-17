  • Home
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2021 For Science Students Today

GSEB Class 12 Science Result: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Science results will be declared at 8 am on the board website – result.gseb.org.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 5:57 am IST

New Delhi:

Gujarat Board Class 12 results for Science students will be declared today, July 17. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Science results will be declared at 8 am on the board website – result.gseb.org. The board had cancelled Class 12 exams for regular students but exams were conducted for repeaters. Over 60 thousand repeaters took GSEB 12th Science exams this year.

As many 1.40 lakh students of Science stream had registered for the board exams this year.

Gujarat 12th results will not be available individually. Schools will login to their index number and password and download the results of their students. Students need to contact their schools to know their scores.

Gujarat board 10th results were announced earlier this month and over 17,000 students had secured A grade in it.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student needs to secure at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage.

Those who score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

However, for differently-abled category students, the minimum pass percentage is 20 per cents.

Details of General stream, or Arts and Commerce, results are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are expected to declare their Class 10 and Class 12 results soon.

States, who had earlier cancelled their board exams, have started declaring results. The Maharashtra Board announced SSC or Class 10 final results yesterday.

