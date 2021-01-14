  • Home
Gujarat Board HSC Practical Exam For Science Students From March 30

GSEB Class 12 practical examination for science stream will be held from March 30 onwards, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board informed in the official notification.

New Delhi:

As per the notice released on the website - gsebeservice.com- the practical examinations for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology students will be held at various exam centers across the state.

As per the GSEB HSC time table 2021, the theory examination will be held in two shifts, morning from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and evening from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

It is advised that the students must contact their respective schools for complete details and schedule for the board practical exams.

Also, the Gujarat board is likely to make the announcement of practical exam dates for general stream students soon.

