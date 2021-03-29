Gujarat Board HSC Exams 2021: Science Practical Exams From Tomorrow; Details Here

GSEB Class 12 Science practical exams will be held from tomorrow

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB, or GSEB) will conduct the practical exams for Class 12 from tomorrow. The Class 12, or Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC), practical exams for Science will be held from March 30. The board has released the GSEB admit cards for Class 12 Science practical exams at gseb.org.

To access the GSEB Science practical exam admit cards, students have to insert their school index numbers and mobile numbers or email addresses.

How To Download GSEB Class 12 Practical Admit Card

Step 1: Go to gseb.org

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the “HSC Science Practical Exam Hall Ticket” link

Step 3: On the next window, insert the school index number on the designated space

Step 4: Enter mobile number or email id that has been previously registered with the GSEB authorities

Step 5: Click on the Login button to receive One Time Password (OTP) on the registered email id or mobile no

Step 6: Enter the OTP and download the Class 12 Science Practical exam admit card

GSEB has also provided the students with the option of changing the registered mobile numbers and email ids. Students have to send the request to the board and the request should be on the school letter pad with the signature of the principal and school index number.

“In case you need to change your registered mobile no. or email id, please send your request on your school letter pad with principal signature & school index number to gsebsciht@gmail.com,” read a statement on the GSEB website.

To register and get grievances solved with respect to Class 12 Science practical exams, the board has also provided help line numbers. These are -- 8401282014, 8401792014

As per the notice released on the GSEB website earlier, the practical examinations for Physics, Chemistry and Biology students will be held at various exam centers across the state. The Gujarat practical exams will be conducted in phased manner to ensure social distancing inside the laboratories. The board has scheduled the theory exams in May. The theory examination will be held in two shifts, morning between 10:30 am and 1:45 pm and evening from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.