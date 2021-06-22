Gujarat Board GSEB Class 12 result: Know grading rules

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released the Class 12th Science result on May 17 last year at the official website of the Board, gseb.org. On June 15, 2020, the board declared results for Commerce and Arts streams students. The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but the announcement of results was been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24. More than 4 lakh students had appeared for the HSC Class 12 exams in 2020.

Last year, the Board has registered 71.34 per cent pass. In 2019, 71.9 per cent of the students had cleared the Class 12 board exam in the Science stream.

In 2019, the Gujarat Board Class 12 result was announced on May 9.

A total of 1,46,808 students had appeared for the exam and 71.9% of them had qualified. Rajkot district was the best performing district with 84.47% pass percentage and Chhota Udepur was the least performing district with only 29.81 pass percentage. Supplementary exam was held for those students who had not qualified the exam. The exam result was announced on July 27. 35.61 per cent of students had qualified in the Science stream.

GSEB Grading Rules

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage.

The GSEB students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify.

The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.

GSEB Official Website To Check Class 12 Result

Gseb.org is the Gujarat Board’s official website to check Class 12 results. Alternatively, students can also check the results through examresults.net. Students are, however, advised to cross-check the results with the official website.