Gujarat Board HSC 12th Science Result 2022 Declared; Girls Outperform Boys, Pass Percentage Touches 72.02%

Image credit: shutterstock.com The pass percentage at Gujarat Board HSC exam touched 72.05 per cent

GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022: The Gujarat Board, GSHSEB HSC Class 12 Science exam result 2022 was declared on Thursday, May 12, and a total of 72.02 per cent students cleared the HSC Science exam successfully this year. A total of 68,681 students cleared the HSC Science exam this year, out of 95,361 students appeared. GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 LIVE

Latest: Check top 100 career Options after class 12th. Download Free!

Browse: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Don't Miss: Best Colleges in Gujrat after 12th Science. Access Now!

The girls have outperformed boys again, the pass percentage of the female students was 72.05 per cent, while male was 72 per cent. The students from the English medium faired better than that of the Gujarati medium; pass percentage of English medium was 72.57 per cent, while Gujarati medium was 72.04 per cent.

Students in A group with Mathematics secured 78.40 pass percentage, while 68.58 per cent students having B group with Biology passed the HSC Science exam. The GSHSEB 12th result 2022 is available on official websites - gseb.org. To access the Class 12 Gujarat Science result 2022, schools will be required to use the index numbers and passwords. Last year, the HSC Science exam registered 100 per cent pass percentage.

As per the Gujarat Board, the students need to secure a minimum Grade 'D' to be considered qualified for the next stage. The students with 'E1' or 'E2' grades have a provision to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. For the differently-abled category, the minimum marks to be secured is 20 per cent.

The students can check the official website- gseb.org to get updates on Gujarat Board SSC, HSC exams.