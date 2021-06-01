  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets

Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets

Gujarat HSC, SSC exam date 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in July.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 9:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Class 10 (SSC) Board Exams Cancelled; Mass Promotion For Students
GSEB Exams 2021: Here's What Gujarat Board Said About Class 10, 12 Board Exams
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Mass Promotion Guidelines For Class 9, 11
Gujarat Class 10, 12 Students Seek Cancellation Of Board Exams
Gujarat (GSEB) Class 10, 12 Board Exams Postponed
Gujarat Board Supplementary Exams: GSEB To Hold Improvement Tests From August 25
Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets
Gujarat 10th, 12th board exam 2021 dates announced (representational)
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in July. The exams will be held between July 1 to 16, an official statement said. Board exams for both Class 10 and 12 will begin on July 1. On the first day, Class 12 Science students will appear for the Physics paper. Class 10 students will write first language papers – Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to know

As many 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh of general stream (arts and commerce) are expected to write the Class 12 board exams, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier said.

Here are the date complete date sheets:

Gujarat Class 10 Date Sheet 2021

July 1

First language - Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia


July 2

Gujarati second language


July 3


Science

July 5


Maths

July 6

Social science


July 7

English second language


July 8

Second language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabi, Urdu)

Gujarat Class 12 Date Sheet

July 1

Physics

July 2

Chemistry

July 3


Biology

July 6

Maths

July 8

English (first language and second language)

Earlier today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams were cancelled, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Click here for more Education News
Education News gujarat board 10th exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ISC 12th Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria Soon
Live | 12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: CBSE, ISC 12th Exam Cancelled; Assessment Criteria Soon
ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled
ISC (Class 12) Board Exams Cancelled
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important
Class 12 Board Exams Cancelled, PM Says Safety Of Students Most Important
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Not Coming Today, Confirms Official
CBSE Class 12 Evaluation Criteria Not Coming Today, Confirms Official
‘Big Relief’: Arvind Kejriwal On Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams
‘Big Relief’: Arvind Kejriwal On Cancellation Of Class 12 Board Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................