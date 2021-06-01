Gujarat Board (GSHSEB) Releases Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets

Gujarat 10th, 12th board exam 2021 dates announced (representational)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in July. The exams will be held between July 1 to 16, an official statement said. Board exams for both Class 10 and 12 will begin on July 1. On the first day, Class 12 Science students will appear for the Physics paper. Class 10 students will write first language papers – Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia.

As many 1.40 lakh students of science stream and 5.43 lakh of general stream (arts and commerce) are expected to write the Class 12 board exams, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had earlier said.

Here are the date complete date sheets:

Gujarat Class 10 Date Sheet 2021

July 1 First language - Gujarati, Hindi,Marathi, English, Urdu, Sindhi, Tamil,Telugu, Odia

July 2 Gujarati second language

July 3

Science July 5

Maths July 6 Social science

July 7 English second language

July 8 Second language (Hindi, Sindhi, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabi, Urdu)

Gujarat Class 12 Date Sheet

July 1 Physics July 2 Chemistry July 3

Biology July 6 Maths July 8 English (first language and second language)

Earlier today, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams were cancelled, after a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.