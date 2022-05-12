  • Home
Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022 Today

Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result: The 12th HSC Science exam result will be announced at 10 am today, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted.

Education | Updated: May 12, 2022 6:43 am IST

Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022 Today
Gujarat board Class 12 Science result today at gseb.org

GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022: The Gujarat Board Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) Class 12 Science exam result 2022 will be announced on Thursday, May 12. The 12th HSC Science exam result will be announced at 10 am today, Education Minister Jitu Vaghani tweeted. The Class 12 Science result will be available on the official website- gseb.org, schools need to use the index numbers and passwords to get Class 12 Science result.

Last year, the Gujarat Board registered 100 per cent pass percentage as the exams were cancelled due to Covid-19. The result was declared on July 17, and a total of 3,245 students secured A grade in the HSC Science exam.

Over a lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th Science exam which was conducted between March and April. The schools can access the Class 12 Science result on the official website- gseb.org. They need to enter the log-in credentials, and save the result. Students can get the provisional marksheet from the schools.

As per the Gujarat Board, the students need to secure a minimum Grade 'D' to be considered qualified for the next stage. The students with 'E1' or 'E2' grades have a provision to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. For the differently-abled category, the minimum marks to be secured is 20 per cent.

The students can check the official website- gseb.org to get updates on Gujarat Board SSC, HSC exams.

