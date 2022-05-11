Gujarat Board GSHSEB To Announce HSC Class 12 Science Result 2022 Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Gujarat Board HSC result will be available on the official website- gseb.org

GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of Class 12 Science exam on Thursday, May 12. Education Minister Jitu Vaghani through his tweet informed that the result of Class 12 Science will be announced tomorrow at 10 am. Once released, the Gujarat Board 12th Science result will be available on the official website- gseb.org.

ધોરણ-૧૨ વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહની માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨માં લેવાયેલ પરીક્ષા અને ગુજકેટ-૨૦૨૨નું પરિણામ તારીખ ૧૨/૦૫/૨૦૨૨ના રોજ સવારે ૧૦:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિદ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) May 11, 2022

Along with the HSC Science result, the result of GUJCET 2022 exam will also be announced tomorrow. The GUJCET final answer key was released today, and the preliminary answer key was earlier released on April 28. The candidates can check the final answer key on the official website- gseb.org.

As many as 13 lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Boatrd 12th Science exam which was conducted between March and April. To access the GSEB HSC Science result, candidates need to follow these steps:

GSEB HSC Science result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- gseb.org Click on 'HSC Science result 2022' link Schools have to login with their index numbers and passwords HSC Science result will appear on the screen Students need to collect duplicate copies of marksheets, and save it for future record.

According to Gujarat board rules, the students with minimum Grade 'D' in all the subjects are considered to be qualified for the next stage. The GSEB students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify. The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.

Last year, both the 10th, 12th results witnessed 100 per cent pass percentage. The students are advised to visit the official website- gseb.org for details on SSC, HSC exams.