Gujarat Board GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022 Declared; Check Direct Link

GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022: A total of 68,681 students cleared the HSC Science exam successfully this year, the pass percentage touched 72.02 per cent

Education | Updated: May 12, 2022 11:01 am IST

The pass percentage in HSC Science touched 72.02 per cent
GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, commonly known as GSEB, declared the Class 12 HSC Science result on Tuesday, May 12, 2022. The candidates can check and download GSEB Class 12 Science results directly from the official website- gseb.org. They need to use their seat number to get HSC Science result. Gseb.org HSC Class 12th Science Result LIVE UPDATES

A total of 68,681 students cleared the HSC Science exam successfully this year, the pass percentage touched 72.02 per cent. Students with A group with Maths secured 78.40 pass percentage, while B group with Biology was 68.58 pass percentage.

GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022: Direct Link, Websites To Check

The Gujarat Board, HSC, 12th Science result 2022 is available now on the official website- gseb.org. The candidates need to use their seat number to get 12th Science result.

Students having the Science stream in GSEB Class 12 must score a minimum of Grade 'D' in each subject to qualify the examination. Students who have secured Grade 'E1' or 'E2' in the examination, will be able to get another opportunity to improve their performances by taking the GSEB supplementary exams. The GSEB has not released the date of the supplementary exams yet.

The students can check the official website- gseb.org to get updates on Gujarat Board SSC, HSC exams.

