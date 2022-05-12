  • Home
GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022: How To Check Gujarat Board Result

GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022: The schools can access the Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2022 once released on the official website- gseb.org at 10 am

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 12, 2022 9:24 am IST

GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022: How To Check Gujarat Board Result
GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022 is available at gseb.org


GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022: The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Class 12 Science exam 2022 will be announced on Thursday, May 12. The schools can access the Gujarat Board 12th Science result 2022 once released on the official website- gseb.org at 10 am. LIVE UPDATES | GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Live

Over a lakh students who have appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th Science exam can get their provisional mark sheets from schools. The schools will download and save the marksheets, and will distribute it to the students.

GSHSEB HSC, 12th Science Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Schools need to visit the official website- gseb.org
  2. On the HSC, 12th Science result link, they need to provide index numbers and passwords
  3. Once marksheets appeared on the screen, save and download it
  4. Students need to collect provisional mark sheets from schools.

Last year, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat Board had to cancel the Class 12 Science exam. The HSC Science result was announced on July 17, and the pass percentage recorded 100 per cent. A total of 3,245 students received A grade in the Class 12 exam.

To get pass in the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam, the students need to secure a minimum Grade 'D'. Those who received 'E1' or 'E2' grades have a provision to appear in the supplementary exams. For the differently-abled category, the minimum marks to be secured is 20 per cent.

In 2020, the pass percentage was 71.34 per cent, and in 2019, 71.9 per cent of the students cleared the HSC Science exam successfully.

