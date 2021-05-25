Gujarat HSC exam 2021 in June (representational)

Gujarat HSC Exam 2021: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will conduct Class 12 board exams for Science and General streams from July 1, according to a report. In the science papers, the first part will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) while the second part will have descriptive-type questions, news agency ANI quoted Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama as saying.

“Gujarat Secondary & Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct Class 12 exams as per the existing system. Exams of science & general streams will begin on July 1. Part-1 of science stream will have MCQs & descriptive writing in Part-2: Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama,” it said.

Earlier, Mr Chudasama had said Gujarat board exams for Science and General streams will be held at an appropriate time.

“A plan should be there to take care of the health of the students and also to take care of their future. Gujarat will take Class 12 Science and General stream examinations. The time and method will be decided after discussion with Hon'ble Chief Minister,” Mr Chudasama had tweeted.

The state government had earlier cancelled board exams for Class 10 students. All students will be promoted to Class 11.

A decision regarding repeaters – students who had failed in earlier attempts – will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, an official statement on Class 10 exams said. Around 12 lakh students of Class 10 were expected to take board exams this year.

The Education Ministry on Sunday asked state boards to submit detailed suggestions on Class 12 board exams by May 25. A decision for these students will be taken at the earliest, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Sunday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce new exam dates for Class 12 students on June 1.