Gujarat Board GSHSEB Announces HSC, 12th Science Result 2022, 72.02% Passed

Image credit: shutterstock.com GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022 is available now

GSHSEB HSC 12th Science Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the result of Class 12 Science exam on Thursday, May 12. A total of 72.02 per cent students cleared the HSC 12th Science exam. The GSHSEB 12th result 2022 is available on official websites -- gseb.org. To access the Class 12 Gujarat Science result 2022, schools will be required to use the index numbers and passwords. Gseb.org HSC Class 12th Science Result LIVE UPDATES

Last year, the Gujarat Board registered 100 per cent pass percentage as the exams were cancelled due to Covid-19. The result was declared on July 17, and a total of 3,245 students secured A grade in the HSC Science exam.

Over a lakh students appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th Science exam which was conducted between March and April. The schools can access the Class 12 Science result on the official website- gseb.org. They need to enter the log-in credentials, and save the result. Students can get the provisional marksheet from the schools.

As per the Gujarat Board, the students need to secure a minimum Grade 'D' to be considered qualified for the next stage. The students with 'E1' or 'E2' grades have a provision to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. For the differently-abled category, the minimum marks to be secured is 20 per cent.

The students can check the official website- gseb.org to get updates on Gujarat Board SSC, HSC exams.