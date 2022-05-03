  • Home
Gujarat Board GSHSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 To Be Announced This Month: Official

GSHSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: "The 12th Science result will be announced in the last week of May, while 10th, 12th result will be announced by the second week of June," GSHSEB official told Careers360

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 3, 2022 10:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Gujarat Board GSHSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022 To Be Announced This Month: Official
Check Gujarat Board 10th, 12th result 2022 at gseb.org
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

GSHSEB 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of Class 12 Science exam this month. According to a Gujarat Board official, the evaluation process for the 12th Science exam has almost been completed, and the result will be announced by May-end. "The assessment process for the 12th Science paper has almost been completed, and the 10th, 12th general stream evaluation process will be concluded soon. The 12th Science result will be announced in the last week of May, while 10th, 12th result will be declared by the second week of June," GSHSEB official told Careers360.

Over 13 lakh students appeared for Class 10, 12 exams which was concluded on April 12. Once released, the Gujarat Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be available on the official website- gseb.org. To access the GSEB result, schools have to login with their index numbers and passwords. The schools are required to provide students duplicate copies of their marksheets, and should also make a record of it.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage. The GSEB students who scored Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through these GSEB supplementary exams to qualify. The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.

Last year, the pass percentage in both HSC and SSC exams were 100 per cent. For details on Gujarat Board SSC, HSC exams, please visit the website- gseb.org.

GSHSEB HSC class 12 Science results Gujarat Board 12th result Gujarat Board 10th result

