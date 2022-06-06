Gujarat Board To Announce SSC, 10th Result 2022 Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check GSEB 10th result 2022 at gseb.org

GSEB 10th Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will announce the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Class 10 exam 2022 on Monday, June 6. The GSEB SSC result 2022 will be announced at 8 am, the students can check the Class 10 and Sanskrit first examination result 2022 on the official website- gseb.org. The students need to use the six digit seat number to download the SSC provisional score card. GSEB SSC Result 2022 Live Updates

To get GSEB SSC, 10th result 2022, students need to visit the websites- gseb.org, gsebeservice.com. Click on the Class 10 result link, and enter the log-in credentials- six-digit seat number. SSC, Class 10 result 2022 will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks (grade D) in every subject and in total to get pass in the SSC exam. Those who get an E grade will have to appear for the GSEB 10th supplementary exams. Students who score below this are termed as failed.

Last year, the pass percentage in the GSEB SSC exam was 100 per cent, as the exam was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. The pass percentage in 2020 was 60.64 per cent and 66.97 per cent in 2019. Meanwhile, a total of 86.91 per cent students passed successfully in the HSC general stream exam.