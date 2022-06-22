Image credit: shutterstock.com Apply till June 30

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: The Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC supplementary exam application process has been started. The candidates can apply on the website- sscpurakreg.gseb.org till June 30, 5 PM. The students who failed in one or two subjects or did not appear in the exam are eligible to apply for the supplementary exams 2022. The supplementary exam application process was started at 12 noon today.

The students can only apply online on the official website- sscpurakreg.gseb.org. The general, PWD category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website- sscpurakreg.gseb.org

Click on the application process link

Upload the documents as mentioned

Pay the SSC supplementary exam 2022 application fees

Download, take a print out for further reference.

The SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 was announced on June 6, and this year, the pass percentage was 65.18 per cent. The students need to obtain 33 per cent marks to get pass in the Class 10 exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 100 per cent.