  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Registration Begins, Apply Till June 30

Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Registration Begins, Apply Till June 30

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: The application process will be concluded on June 30. Apply at sscpurakreg.gseb.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 22, 2022 5:19 pm IST
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers View More
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

Gseb.org GSEB SSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Gujarat Board 10th Results Available; How to Check Marks, Link
Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link To Check GSEB 10th Result
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022 Declared; 65.18% Pass
Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022: Here's How To Check GSEB 10th Result
Gujarat Board To Announce SSC, 10th Result 2022 Today
GSEB 10th Result 2022: Gujarat Board SSC Result Tomorrow; Check Details
Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022 Registration Begins, Apply Till June 30
Apply till June 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: The Gujarat Board (GSEB) SSC supplementary exam application process has been started. The candidates can apply on the website- sscpurakreg.gseb.org till June 30, 5 PM. The students who failed in one or two subjects or did not appear in the exam are eligible to apply for the supplementary exams 2022. The supplementary exam application process was started at 12 noon today.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The students can only apply online on the official website- sscpurakreg.gseb.org. The general, PWD category candidates are exempted from paying application fees.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website- sscpurakreg.gseb.org
  • Click on the application process link
  • Upload the documents as mentioned
  • Pay the SSC supplementary exam 2022 application fees
  • Download, take a print out for further reference.

The SSC, Class 10 exam result 2022 was announced on June 6, and this year, the pass percentage was 65.18 per cent. The students need to obtain 33 per cent marks to get pass in the Class 10 exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was 100 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
GSEB 10th result gujarat board 10th exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Not Tomorrow: Official
Telangana TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 Not Tomorrow: Official
Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June
Delhi University Announces 2nd Phase Of Internal Exam For Those Who Missed Papers In May-June
AP Inter Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Bie.ap.gov.in 1st Year, 2nd Year Result Available Now; 61% Pass In 2nd Year
Live | AP Inter Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Bie.ap.gov.in 1st Year, 2nd Year Result Available Now; 61% Pass In 2nd Year
BIEAP Declares Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites
BIEAP Declares Andhra Pradesh Inter Result 2022; Direct Link, Websites
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate Exam Result Declared
Andhra Pradesh Class 12 Intermediate Exam Result Declared
.......................... Advertisement ..........................