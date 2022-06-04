Gujarat Board GSEB SSC Result 2022: Check Previous Years' Pass Percentage

Image credit: Shutterstock Gujarat Board GSEB SSC result 2022 on June 6

GSEB SSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will declare the GSEB SSC (Class 10) result 2022 on June 6. The Gujarat Board 10th result 2022 will be announced at 9 am following which the result link will be activated on the official websites. Once announced, the GSEB Class 10 SSC result will be available on the official websites- gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. To check and download the Gujarat Board result, students will need to enter their seat number and roll number.

The Gujarat Board SSC exams were held from March 28. To clear the GSEB SSC exam, students need to get a minimum grade D in every subject and in all the subjects combined. Those who get E grade are eligible for supplementary exams. Students who score below this are termed as failed.

Last year, the GSEB 10th exams were cancelled amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all students were declared pass. In 2020, a total of 60.64 per cent students had cleared the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 66.97 per cent. In 2018, the pass percentage of GSEB SSC 10th exam was 67.50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the GSHSEB has declared the results of HSC Class 12 General stream, Vocational stream, UUB stream and Sanskrit medium today, June 4. The GSEB Class 12th result is available on the Gujarat board official websites -- gseb.org.