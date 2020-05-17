  • Home
Gujarat Board (GSEB) To Release Class 12 Science Result Today

GSEB HSC Science Result 2020: The Gujarat board class 12th result for science stream will be declared today. The result will be available on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 17, 2020 7:27 am IST

GSEB 12th Result 2020: Gujarat class 12th result will be available on gseb.org at 8 am.
New Delhi:

Gujarat board class 12th science result 2020 will be declared today at 8 am. The result will be available on the official website of the Board, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org. Class 12 exam is also referred as HSC or Higher Secondary Certificate exam in Gujarat Board.

GSEB Class 12 (HSC) Science Result 2020 Link

Candidates can download the GSEB HSC result copy using their roll number and/ or date of birth.

The result will also be hosted by private websites like examresults.net.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

classroomGSEB HSC 12th result 2020 is expected at 8 am today.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

The Board had released the answer key of HSC science exam in April.

The board papers were evaluated in April.

GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2020: How To Check

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the details asked (date of birth, roll number, etc.)
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result copy or online mark statement

Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result 2019 Highlights

  • GSEB class 12 result was announced on May 9.
  • In 2019, a total of 1,46,808 students had appeared for the exam
  • In GSEB class 12 science result 2019, 71.9% pass was recorded.
  • Last year's pass percentage was lower than its previous year.
  • Rajkot district was the best performing district with 84.47% pass percentage and Chhota Udepur was the least performing district with only 29.81 pass percentage.
  • Supplementary exam was held for those students who had not qualified the exam. The exam result was announced on July 27. 35.61 per cent students had qualified in Science stream.
