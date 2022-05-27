Gujarat Board 10th SSC, 12th HSC Arts, Commerce Result Dates Soon; Details On Grading System

Gseb.org HSC, SSC result dates soon

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is yet to announce GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Arts, Commerce result dates. The Gujarat GSHSEB board official website will host the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC Arts and Commerce results. The official website of GSEB board is gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. The board has already released the Gujarat HSC Science exam results on Thursday, May 12.

GSHSEB held the Class 10 SSC and Class 12 HSC board exams from March 28, 2022. According to Gujarat GSEB board rules, a student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. Students scoring Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

Students have to score more than 90 per cent marks to get A1 grade. While those scoring between 80 per cent and 90 per cent marks get A grades, students with a score between 70 per cent and 80 per cent get B grades. The lowest grade -- D, is for those who score less than 40 per cent.

GSEB SSC 10th Result Grading System

A1 Grade: 90 per cent marks and above

A Grade: 80 - 90 per cent marks

B Grade: 70 - 80 per cent marks

D Grade: Less than 40 per cent marks

Last year, due to the Covid menace GSEB had to cancel the Class 10, 12 board exams and all students were declared pass. In 2020, 60.64 per cent students had cleared the Class 10th exam in Gujarat. Last year GSEB HSC Commerce and Arts results were declared on July 31.