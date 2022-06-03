Gujarat Board GSEB To Announce HSC 12th General Result 2022 Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check GSEB HSC result 2022 at gseb.org

GSEB HSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will announce the 12th HSC General result on Saturday, June. The Class 12 result 2022 will be announced at 8 am, the students can check the HSC general exam result on the official website- gseb.org. To access the GSEB HSC result, candidates will have to enter their roll number.

Confirming the GSEB HSC 12th result date and time, the Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that the GSEB Class 12 general stream, vocational stream, UUB stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 2022 will be published on June 4, 2022 at 8 am.

"The result of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board's Std-12 general stream, vocational stream, U.U.B. stream and Sanskrit medium examination of March-April 207 will be published on 4/6/2022 at 09:00 am," he tweeted.

ગુજરાત માધ્યમિક અને ઉચ્ચતર માધ્યમિક શિક્ષણ બોર્ડનું ધોરણ-૧૨ સામાન્ય પ્રવાહ, વ્યવસાયલક્ષી પ્રવાહ, ઉ.ઉ.બુ.પ્રવાહ અને સંસ્કૃત મધ્યમાનું માર્ચ-એપ્રિલ ૨૦૨૨ ની પરીક્ષાનું પરિણામ તારીખ ૦૪/૦૬/૨૦૨૨ ના રોજ સવારે ૦૮:૦૦ કલાકે પ્રસિધ્ધ કરવામાં આવશે. — Jitu Vaghani (@jitu_vaghani) June 3, 2022

The Gujarat Board has already released the GSEB HSC Science Result 2022 on May 12. A total of 1.07 lakh candidates had appeared for the Gujarat Board HSC Science exam this year. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 72.02 per cent for science stream.