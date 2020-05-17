  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared

Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared

GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2020:: The Gujarat board class 12th result for science stream is now available at the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: May 17, 2020 10:05 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Board (GSEB) To Release Class 12 Science Result Today
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
JEE Main 2020 Correction Window Will Be Reopened Soon: NTA Director General
JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Centres Lists Within A Week: NTA Director General
Karnataka SSLC 2020: Government May Announce Class 10 Exam Dates On May 18
National Testing Agency Begins Application Correction For IGNOU Entrance, NCHM JEE
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat board class 12th result has been declared.

Gujarat board Class 12th result 2020 has been declared and is available at the official website of the Board, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org. Candidates can check their result using their roll number. The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

GSEB Class 12 Result 2020 Link

This year, the Board has registered 71.34% pass. Last year 71.9% of students had cleared the exam.

GSEB, GSEB result, GSEB HSC result 2020Gujarat HSC Science result is available on GSEB portal.

GSEB HSC Result (Science) 2020: How To Check

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the GSEB 12th result link
  • Enter the details asked (date of birth, roll number, etc.)
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result copy or online mark statement

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

The GSEB will announce the Class 12 Commerce, Class 12 Arts and Class 10 result soon.

Click here for more Education News
GSEB 12th result Gujarat Board 12th result GSEB HSC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
Nirmala Sitharaman: Top 100 Universities To Offer Online Degree Programmes from May 30
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
NEET Aspirants Demand Exam Centre In UAE
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
COVID-19 Relief: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces PM eVidya Programme, Education Channels
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
SaveDehingPatkai: Gauhati University Students Campaign To Save ' Amazon Of The East ’
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
No Exam For Remaining Subjects Of Class 10, Class 12 Exam In June: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister
.......................... Advertisement ..........................