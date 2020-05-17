Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2020:: The Gujarat board class 12th result for science stream is now available at the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org.
Gujarat board Class 12th result 2020 has been declared and is available at the official website of the Board, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org. Candidates can check their result using their roll number. The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.
GSEB Class 12 Result 2020 Link
This year, the Board has registered 71.34% pass. Last year 71.9% of students had cleared the exam.
GSEB HSC Result (Science) 2020: How To Check
- Go to the official website
- Click on the GSEB 12th result link
- Enter the details asked (date of birth, roll number, etc.)
- Submit the details
- Download the result copy or online mark statement
The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.
The GSEB will announce the Class 12 Commerce, Class 12 Arts and Class 10 result soon.