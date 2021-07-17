Image credit: Shutterstock GSEB HSC Class 12th Science result 2021 declared

Gujarat Board Class 12th result 2021 has been announced for the students of the Science stream. GSEB HSC result 2021 is now available at the official website of the Board, Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), gseb.org. Out of the total 1,07, 264 students, 63,028 boys and 44,236 girls have cleared the examination.

As many as 3,245 students have secured A1 grade, 15,254 got A2, 24,757 secured B1 grade and 26,831 got the B2 grade this year.

289 students have got the E1 grade and four students have got E2.

The highest number of A1 grade (829) scorers have emerged from Rajkot district.

Schools can download the HSC result, and students can collect their mark sheets from schools later. The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon.

This year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the board examinations were cancelled for the regular students, but the authorities decided to conduct the for over 60 thousand Class 12 repeaters.

As many 1.7 lakh students of the Science stream had registered for the board examination this year.

Gujarat board 10th results have already been announced and over 17,000 students had secured A grade in it.

Last year, the Gujarat Board declared the Science result on May 17 and registered a 71.34 per cent pass percentage. In 2019, 71.9 per cent of students had cleared the Gujarat Board Class 12 exam. On June 15, 2020, Gujarat board Class 12th result 2021 for Arts and Commerce streams had been declared.

In 2020, the board examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21.