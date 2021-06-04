GSEB Class 10 results will be declared in the second week of July

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will promote the students of Class 10 to a higher grade without examinations. The Board has released mass promotion guidelines for the students of Class 10 according to which students will be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment and school-level examinations. The GSEB Class 10 results will be declared in the second week of July.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here

Gujarat government has cancelled Class 10 exams in view of rising Covid-19 cases across the state. The schools will finalise the result of students between June 4 and June 10 and the officials have been directed to upload the results on the Board’s official website between June 8 to June 17. GSEB will announce the Class 10 result date in the last week of June.

For students who were to appear for the Class 10th GSEB exams as repeaters and for other registered students, the Board said, it will plan the exams after the situation improves.

Gujarat Board Mass Promotion Guidelines

As per the GSHSEB mass promotion guidelines, a committee of subject teachers will be formed under the chairmanship of the principal. The school committee will be responsible for the evaluation of this result. While evaluating, the committee members have to sign on the factors which will be taken into consideration while preparing the result.

For Class 10 evaluation of regular students, the evaluation process will be done in two parts -- internal assessment and school-level exams.

The internal assessment will be of 20 marks. Students will also be allowed to choose the subjects of internal assessment as per their choice.

For evaluation on the basis of school-level exams, students will be marked out of total 80 marks. These 80 marks will be on the basis of secondary school level exams.

The board has also provided how the 80 marks will be divided. It says 20 marks will be taken from the marks obtained by candidates (out of 50 marks) in Class 9 first term and it will be transformed to 40 per cent marks. The next 20 marks will be allotted from the marks secured by the candidates (out of 50 marks) in Class 9 second term which will also be transformed to 40 per cent marks.

For the remaining 40 marks, the board said: “30 marks will be considered from marks obtained in first exams of Class 10 (out of 80 marks) which was held from March 19 to March 27, 2021. The marks obtained will be converted to 37.5 per cent marks”.

“10 marks will be taken from the marks obtained in Class 10 unit test (of maximum 25 marks),” it added.