Gujarat Board GSEB Announces HSC General, Science Supplementary Results

GSEB HSC General, Science Streams Results: The candidates appeared in the HSC general, science stream supplementary exams can download scorecard on the official website- gseb.org

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 4, 2022 10:00 am IST

Download HSC supplementary exam scorecard at gseb.org
GSEB HSC General, Science Streams Results: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) announced the supplementary exam results for the HSC, Class 12 general, science streams. The candidates appeared in the HSC exam can check Class 12 result on the official website- gseb.org.

