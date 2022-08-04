Gujarat Board GSEB Announces HSC General, Science Supplementary Results

Image credit: shutterstock.com Download HSC supplementary exam scorecard at gseb.org

GSEB HSC General, Science Streams Results: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSHSEB) announced the supplementary exam results for the HSC, Class 12 general, science streams. The candidates appeared in the HSC exam can check Class 12 result on the official website- gseb.org.

