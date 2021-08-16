Image credit: gseb.org 12th Result GSEB 2021: Gseb.org 12th result 2021 declared for Science stream repeater candidates

GSEB 12th Science result 2021: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced HSC or Class 12 results of the Science stream for repeater and isolated students. Those who took the exam can download their scorecards from the board website, gseb.org, using seat number. This year, the board had cancelled both Class 10 and Class 12 final exams for regular students. GSEB 10th result and GSEB HSC result 2021 for Science, Arts, Commerce regular students have already been declared.

GSEB 12th Science result 2021 (repeaters)

Follow these steps to download GSEB 12 Science result 2021:

How To Download GSEB 12th Science Result 2021

Go to gseb.org. ‘H.S.C SCIENCE (Repeater/Isolated) - JULY 2021’ result login window will be available on the homepage. Enter the six-digit seat number and click on ‘Go’ Download the result and take a printout of the result.

GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce result was declared on July 31 and for Science stream regular students, the result was announced on July 17.

Of the total 1.07 lakh regular Science stream students, 3,245 students got A1 grade. The number of students with A2 grade was 15,284 and 24,757 students got A2 grade.