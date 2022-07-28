Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 14; Check Schedule

Image credit: Shutterstock GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23. The board has announced to conduct the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) annual exam 2023 from March 14 to 31, 2023. Along with Class 10th, 12th board exam dates, the GSEB has also announced the first and second term exam dates for Class 9 to Class 12. The board has scheduled to conduct the session one exam from October 10 while second term exams are slated to held from January 27, 2023.

The schools are directed to conduct classes for 241 days during the academic year 2022-23. The academic session for the first term has started on June 10 and will continue till October 19, 2022. The first term exam will commence from October 10, onwards. The academic session for second term will commence on November 10, 2022.

GSEB Academic Calendar 2022-23

Name of the exam Class Dates Supplementary examination Class 10 and 12 From July 18 to 22, 2022 First exam Class 9 to 12 From October 10 to 18, 2022 Prelim, Term 2 exam Class 9 to 12 From January 27 to February 4, 2023 Internal exam Class 10, 12 From February 13 to 15, 2023 Practical exam Class 12 Science stream From February 20 to 28, 2023 SSC/HSC Board exams Class 10, 12 From March 14 to 31, 2023 Annual exams Class 9, 11 From April 10 to 21, 2023

The summer holidays for secondary schools will start from May 1 to June 4, 2023. The board will give 21 days holiday on Diwali after the first term exams. The GSEB will start the new academic session for 2023-24, from June 5, 2023.