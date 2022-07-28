  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 14; Check Schedule

Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 14; Check Schedule

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 28, 2022 6:17 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

GSEB Supplementary Exams: Gujarat Board Postpones Class 12 General Stream Exam
Gujarat Board HSC Science Result 2020: Application For Improvement Test Starts on June 11
GSEB Result 2020: Gujarat Girl Fights Abject Poverty To Score 98.86% In Class 12 Exams
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Declared
Gujarat Board (GSEB) To Release Class 12 Science Result Today
Jammu And Kashmir: Schools Shut In Ramban Due To Heavy Rains, Flashfloods
Gujarat Board GSEB 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 14; Check Schedule
GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar has released the GSEB SSC, HSC Academic Calendar 2022-23. The board has announced to conduct the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) annual exam 2023 from March 14 to 31, 2023. Along with Class 10th, 12th board exam dates, the GSEB has also announced the first and second term exam dates for Class 9 to Class 12. The board has scheduled to conduct the session one exam from October 10 while second term exams are slated to held from January 27, 2023.

Latest: Check top 100 career Options after class 12th. Download Free! 
Browse: Best Colleges in Gujarat after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Here 
Don't Miss: 50+ Entrance Exams That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here

The schools are directed to conduct classes for 241 days during the academic year 2022-23. The academic session for the first term has started on June 10 and will continue till October 19, 2022. The first term exam will commence from October 10, onwards. The academic session for second term will commence on November 10, 2022.

GSEB Academic Calendar 2022-23

Name of the exam

Class

Dates

Supplementary examinationClass 10 and 12From July 18 to 22, 2022

First exam

Class 9 to 12

From October 10 to 18, 2022

Prelim, Term 2 exam

Class 9 to 12

From January 27 to February 4, 2023

Internal exam

Class 10, 12

From February 13 to 15, 2023

Practical exam

Class 12 Science stream

From February 20 to 28, 2023

SSC/HSC Board exams

Class 10, 12

From March 14 to 31, 2023

Annual exams

Class 9, 11

From April 10 to 21, 2023

The summer holidays for secondary schools will start from May 1 to June 4, 2023. The board will give 21 days holiday on Diwali after the first term exams. The GSEB will start the new academic session for 2023-24, from June 5, 2023.

Click here for more Education News
GSEB Gujarat Board Exam gseb.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Amit Shah To Launch Initiatives On Digital Education, Innovation Tomorrow To Mark Two Years Of NEP
Amit Shah To Launch Initiatives On Digital Education, Innovation Tomorrow To Mark Two Years Of NEP
JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift Two Concludes; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
Live | JEE Main 2022 Day Four Live: BE, BTech Shift Two Concludes; Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
NEET Result 2022: How To Calculate Cut-Off Percentile? Past Five Years' Trends
NEET Result 2022: How To Calculate Cut-Off Percentile? Past Five Years' Trends
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card For PCB Group Out; Direct Link Here
Maharashtra MHT CET Admit Card For PCB Group Out; Direct Link Here
IIT Madras Launches 'Nilekani Centre At AI4Bharat' To Advance Indian Language Technology
IIT Madras Launches 'Nilekani Centre At AI4Bharat' To Advance Indian Language Technology
.......................... Advertisement ..........................