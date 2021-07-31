  • Home
Gujarat Board Declares Class 12 Results For Commerce, Arts Students

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared Class 12 Commerce, Arts results today. The board has released the scoredcards online at result.gseb.org.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 8:03 am IST

New Delhi:

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared Class 12 Commerce, Arts results today. The board has released the scoredcards online at result.gseb.org. This year, as the board exams were not canceled in the wake of the pandemic, the Class 12 results for Commerce and Arts students have been calculated based on a formula that gives weightage to the performance of students in Classes 10, 11 and 12.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

GSHSEB had last week released the results for Science students. As per the data shared by the Gujarat Board, a total of 1,07,264 students passed the HSC exam. Out of these, 3,245 students passed with an A-1 grade in Gujarat. The highest number of students to have passed Class 12 in the Science stream with an A-1 grade are from Rajkot with 829 students, followed by Surat with 546 students.

Earlier this month, GSHSEB declared Class 10 results based on its formula of merit-based progression. According to the Gujarat board, the result is prepared for 4,90,482 boys and 3,66,722 girls.

As per the local reports, the board had to give exceptionally high grace marks to pass everyone and send them to Class 11 as no exam was conducted this year in wake of pandemic COVID-19.

In Class 10 this year, as many as 17,186 students have scored A-1 grade this year.

