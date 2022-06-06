Gujarat Board Declares Class 10 SSC 2022 Exam Result

GSEB 10th result announced at gseb.org

The Gujarat Board has declared the Class 10 (SSC) exam results today, June 4. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB, has made the Class 10 result link active on the official website -- gseb.org. To download the Gujarat board SSC results, students will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials. Apart from the Gujarat board 10th result 2022, the GSHSEB has also declared the GSEB Sanskrit first exam result. Around 9.72 lakh students took the GSEB Class 10 SSC exam. GSEB Result 2022 Class 10 SSC Live Updates

As per the Gujarat SSC grading scheme, to be considered qualified, a student will be required to obtain at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects. Students with Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

Students will be required to score more than 90 per cent marks to get A1 grade. While those scoring between 80 per cent and 90 per cent marks get A grades, students with a score between 70 per cent and 80 per cent get B grades. The lowest grade -- D, is for those who score less than 40 per cent.