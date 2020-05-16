Gujarat Board Class 12th (Science) Result Tomorrow

GSEB 12th Result 2020: Gujarat class 12th result will be available on gseb.org.

The Gujarat board class 12th result will be declared tomorrow. The result will be available on the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). The Board has confirmed that the result will be released at 8 am tomorrow.

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result Link

Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result and download the result copy using their roll number and/ or date of birth.

Last year, the Gujarat Board class 12 result was announced on May 9.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students later.

The examinations were conducted between March 5 and March 21, but announcement of results has been delayed due to the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown imposed after March 24.

In 2019, a total of 1,46,808 students had appeared for the exam and 71.9% of them had qualified. Rajkot district was the best performing district with 84.47% pass percentage and Chhota Udepur was the least performing district with only 29.81 pass percentage. Supplementary exam was held for those students who had not qualified the exam. The exam result was announced on July 27. 35.61 per cent students had qualified in Science stream.

This year, the Gujarat class 12 board exam was held from March 5 to March 21.

The board papers were evaluated in April.

Schools and educational institutions, nationwide, are closed since March 16 due to COVID-19 pandemic. In Gujarat 606 deaths have been reported due to coronavirus.

The Gujarat government has decided to promote students of classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis.

Also taking cognisance of the COVID-19 situation, the state government has asked private schools to not hike fees and to offer flexibility to parents to pay the March-May tuition fees over six months at their own convenience.