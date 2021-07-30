Gujarat Board Class 12 Result For Arts, Commerce Tomorrow

Gujarat Board Class 12 result 2021 to be released tomorrow

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, will release Class 12 result 2021 for Arts and Commerce tomorrow, July 31, 2021, at 8 am. Candidates waiting for the results can check it on the official website of the Gujarat Board- gseb.org.

Schools can download the HSC result, and students can collect their mark sheets from schools later. The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon.

Gujarat Board Class 12th result 2021 for Science stream was announced on July 17. Out of the total 1,07, 264 students, 63,028 boys and 44,236 girls have cleared the examination. As many as 3,245 students have secured A1 grade, 15,254 got A2, 24,757 secured B1 grade and 26,831 got the B2 grade this year. 289 students have got the E1 grade and four students have got E2. The highest number of A1 grade (829) scorers have emerged from Rajkot district.

Gujarat board 10th results have already been announced and over 17,000 students had secured A grade in it.