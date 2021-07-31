  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2021 For Arts, Commerce Students Today

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2021 For Arts, Commerce Students Today

GSHSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results will be declared at 8 am on the board website – result.gseb.org

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 31, 2021 5:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Board Class 12 Result For Arts, Commerce Tomorrow
GSEB HSC Result 2021 LIVE: Gujarat Board 12th Science Results Released
Gujarat Board (GSEB) Class 12 Science Result Announced
GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2021: When, Where, How To Check
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2021 For Science Students Today
Gujarat Board Releases Science Hall Ticket For July 2021 Exams
Gujarat Board Class 12 Result 2021 For Arts, Commerce Students Today
GSEB HSC result 2021 today at result.gseb.org
New Delhi:

Gujarat Board Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce students will be declared today, July 31. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Arts and Commerce results will be declared at 8 am on the board website – result.gseb.org. The board had cancelled Class 12 exams for regular students but exams were conducted for repeaters.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Gujarat 12th results will not be available individually. Schools will login to their index number and password and download the results of their students. Students need to contact their schools to know their scores.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon.

Gujarat board 10th results were announced earlier this month and over 17,000 students had secured A grade in it. Also, the board has announced the GSEB Science HSC results on July 17. Out of the total 1,07, 264 students, as many as 3,245 students have secured A1 grade, 15,254 got A2, 24,757 secured B1 grade and 26,831 got the B2 grade this year.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student needs to secure at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage.

Those who score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

However, for differently-abled category students, the minimum pass percentage is 20 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
GSEB HSC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow
UP Board Results 2021: UPMSP To Declare Class 10, 12 Results Tomorrow
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Tomorrow: UP Board Result Date, Time Announced Live Updates
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2021 Tomorrow: UP Board Result Date, Time Announced Live Updates
CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE Class 12 Result Announced
Efforts Underway To Conduct NExT For Medical Students In 2023 First Half; Mock-Run Likely In 2022
Efforts Underway To Conduct NExT For Medical Students In 2023 First Half; Mock-Run Likely In 2022
CBSE Class 12 Results: College Admissions Might Become 'Uphill Task' Due To High Scores
CBSE Class 12 Results: College Admissions Might Become 'Uphill Task' Due To High Scores
.......................... Advertisement ..........................