GSEB HSC result 2021 today at result.gseb.org

Gujarat Board Class 12 results for Arts and Commerce students will be declared today, July 31. Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) HSC Arts and Commerce results will be declared at 8 am on the board website – result.gseb.org. The board had cancelled Class 12 exams for regular students but exams were conducted for repeaters.

Gujarat 12th results will not be available individually. Schools will login to their index number and password and download the results of their students. Students need to contact their schools to know their scores.

The Board would notify the dates for distribution of mark sheets, certificates and revaluation and re-verification to the students soon.

Gujarat board 10th results were announced earlier this month and over 17,000 students had secured A grade in it. Also, the board has announced the GSEB Science HSC results on July 17. Out of the total 1,07, 264 students, as many as 3,245 students have secured A1 grade, 15,254 got A2, 24,757 secured B1 grade and 26,831 got the B2 grade this year.

According to Gujarat board rules, a student needs to secure at least Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified for the next stage.

Those who score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through supplementary exams.

However, for differently-abled category students, the minimum pass percentage is 20 per cent.