Gujarat releases admit cards for Class 12 practical exams

Gujarat School Education Board has released the admit cards for Class 12 Science board practical exams. The students who have pursued the Science stream can visit the official website www.gsebeservice.com to access the board practical exams admit card. They will have to enter their login details at the board exams portal and will be directed to the admit card window.

Direct link for HSC practical exams hall ticket

Steps To Access HSC Class Science Practical Exams Hall ticket

Step 1 Visit the official website www.gsebeservice.com

Step 2 Click on HSC Class Science Practical Exams Hall ticket tab

Step 3 Enter their school index number, registered mobile number and email id

Step 4 Students will receive an one-time password (OTP). Enter the OTP and then window will be redirected to the admit cards.

Step 5 Take a print out of GSEB HSC admit cards

The Science HSC practical exams will begin on March 30. The practical examinations for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology students will be held at various exam centers across the state.

The Gujarat board exams admit card would have details including candidate’s name, roll number, date of science practical exams and exam-day instructions.

The candidates will have to carry the GSEB admit card to the examination hall to appear for the examination.

The Gujarat practical exams will be conducted in phased manner to ensure social distancing inside the laboratories. As per the GSEB HSC time table 2021, the theory examination will be held in two shifts, morning from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm and evening from 3 pm to 6:30 pm.

Gujarat board theory exams will begin in May.

Earlier on January 11 the Gujarat government had reopened its schools for students appearing for the board exams.