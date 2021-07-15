GSEB students will now get an option to choose an easier Mathematics paper

The Gujarat Education Department has announced the introduction of two levels of Mathematics Paper -- Basic and Standard -- for the students of Class 10 from the academic session 2020-21. Class 10, or SSC, students appearing for GSEB board exam in 2022 will have the option to choose Mathematics-Basic or Mathematics-Standard, based on their further academic preferences.

Recommended: Choose the right stream (Arts/ Science/ Commerce) after Class 10th. Click here to Download Free E-book.

However, choosing Basic and Standard will not have any bearing on the Class 10th Mathematics curriculum, and all students, irrespective of what level they may choose, will study the same topics and chapters in school during the academic session.

According to GSHSEB, Class 10 students will have to study the same textbook and syllabus. Based on their interest and understanding of the subject, students will be able to opt for one of the papers at the time of filling up the Class 10th board exam forms.

The decision to introduce two Mathematics papers is in line with CBSE and has been taken to reduce stress level among students.

As per reports, out of the two papers in Mathematics, the first, or Mathematics Standard, will be the same as the existing one and the second, or Mathematics Basic, will be an easier one.

“Students will be given a question paper in class 10 exams based on their choice. While basic have a basic level of question, choosing Standard Maths will have a higher level of difficulty of questions. Both the formats will have separate marks, weightage to chapters, marks allocated to it etc,” said officials.

Those who opt for Mathematics Standard will be able to take admission in Science stream in Class 11 and in General stream. Those who opt for the Basic option but want to take up Science subjects will have to appear for Mathematics Standard format subject exam in remedial exams in July, GSEB added.