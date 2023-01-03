Gujarat Board Announces GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheets

GSEB Class 10, 12 datesheets out

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB, has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board time tables for 2023 annual exams. The GSEB board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 GSEB board exams from March 14, 2023. In addition to the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates, the board has also made the Class 12 Vocational and Science exam time tables available. The gseb.org website is hosting the Class 10, 12 exam datasheet for the 2023 annual exams.

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now

Don't Miss: GSEB HSC Question/Sample Papers. Download Now

Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The Class 10 exams GSEB board 2023 will begin with the Literature paper on March 14, followed by Mathematics and Science on March 16 and March 20 respectively. The Gujarat board 2023 exam will get over on March 28. The GSEB 2023 exam start time is 10:15 am.

GSEB Class 12 General and Vocational stream exams will be held from March 14 to March 29, 2023, while the Gujarat board HSC Science stream exams will be held betwen March 14 and March 25, 2023.

GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Tables: How To Download

Go to the website - gseb.org Click on the ‘Board Website’ option Under the latest notification section, go to the ‘GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Schedule 2023’ Check and download the GSEB board exam schedule 2023 from the next window

The board will make the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards available before the start of the exam.