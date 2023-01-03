  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board Announces GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheets

Gujarat Board Announces GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheets

Gujarat Board 2023 Exam: The GSEB board Class 10 and Class 12 GSEB board exams will be held from March 14, 2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 3, 2023 1:57 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Board GSEB Announces HSC General, Science Supplementary Results
GSEB HSC Result 2022 (Out) Live: Gujarat Board 12th Result Link for Arts, Commerce, General At Gseb.org
GSEB Declares Gujarat Board General Stream Result; Direct Link Here
Gujarat Board Announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results; 86.91% Pass
GSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Check Gujarat Board HSC Result
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check 12th Result
Gujarat Board Announces GSEB Class 10, 12 Exam 2023 Date Sheets
GSEB Class 10, 12 datesheets out
New Delhi:

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), or GSEB, has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 board time tables for 2023 annual exams. The GSEB board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 GSEB board exams from March 14, 2023. In addition to the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates, the board has also made the Class 12 Vocational and Science exam time tables available. The gseb.org website is hosting the Class 10, 12 exam datasheet for the 2023 annual exams.

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now
Don't Miss: GSEB HSC Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The Class 10 exams GSEB board 2023 will begin with the Literature paper on March 14, followed by Mathematics and Science on March 16 and March 20 respectively. The Gujarat board 2023 exam will get over on March 28. The GSEB 2023 exam start time is 10:15 am.

GSEB Class 12 General and Vocational stream exams will be held from March 14 to March 29, 2023, while the Gujarat board HSC Science stream exams will be held betwen March 14 and March 25, 2023.

GSEB Class 10, 12 Time Tables: How To Download

  1. Go to the website - gseb.org
  2. Click on the ‘Board Website’ option
  3. Under the latest notification section, go to the ‘GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 Exam Schedule 2023’
  4. Check and download the GSEB board exam schedule 2023 from the next window

The board will make the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards available before the start of the exam.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat Board Exam gseb.org
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2023 Admit Card Download Date Postponed
GATE 2023 Admit Card Download Date Postponed
Science In India Should Be Aimed At Making India Self-Reliant: Prime Minister Narendra Modi At ISC
Science In India Should Be Aimed At Making India Self-Reliant: Prime Minister Narendra Modi At ISC
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Begins Today For Admission To MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch Programmes
Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Begins Today For Admission To MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch Programmes
UP Board 2023 Exam: Over 58 Lakh Students Await Class 10, 12 Datesheet
UP Board 2023 Exam: Over 58 Lakh Students Await Class 10, 12 Datesheet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address 108th Session Of Indian Science Congress Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Address 108th Session Of Indian Science Congress Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................