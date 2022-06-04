GSEB Class 12th result available at gseb.org

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board announced the Class 12 results for the General streams on Saturday, June 4. A total of 86.91 per cent students passed in the HSC general stream exam this year. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which conducts the Class 12 exams has also declared the results of Vocational, UUB and Sanskrit medium exams along with General stream. The GSEB 12th results are hosted the result on the official website -- gseb.org. To access the GSEB Class 12th results, students who appeared for the exam in April-May will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials. GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 General Stream Live Updates

Last year, due to the Covid menace GSEB had to cancel the Class 12 board exams and all students were declared pass. As many as 5.43 lakh of General Stream (Arts and Commerce) had registered for Class 12 GSEB exams last year. While in 2020, out of the 3,71,771 students registering from General stream, 2,83,624 students (76.29 per cent) have been declared pass.

As per Gujarat board assessment rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. The GSEB students who score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.