  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat Board Announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results; 86.91% Pass

Gujarat Board Announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results; 86.91% Pass

Gujarat Board 12th Results: A total of 86.91 per cent students passed in the HSC general stream exam this year. The GSEB HSC result is available on the official website - gseb.org.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 4, 2022 8:02 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: GSEB 12th Result At Gseb.org
GSEB Declares Gujarat Board General Stream Result; Direct Link Here
GSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Check Gujarat Board HSC Result
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check 12th Result
Gujarat Board To Announce GSEB HSC Result 2022 Today
Gujarat Board GSEB To Announce HSC 12th General Result 2022 Tomorrow
Gujarat Board Announces Class 12 Arts, Commerce Results; 86.91% Pass
GSEB Class 12th result available at gseb.org
New Delhi:

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022: The Gujarat Board announced the Class 12 results for the General streams on Saturday, June 4. A total of 86.91 per cent students passed in the HSC general stream exam this year. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) which conducts the Class 12 exams has also declared the results of Vocational, UUB and Sanskrit medium exams along with General stream. The GSEB 12th results are hosted the result on the official website -- gseb.org. To access the GSEB Class 12th results, students who appeared for the exam in April-May will be required to enter the roll number and other required credentials. GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 General Stream Live Updates

Latest: Check top 100 career Options after class 12th. Download Free! 
Browse: Best Colleges in Gujarat after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Here 
Don't Miss: 50+ Entrance Exams That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss. Check here

Last year, due to the Covid menace GSEB had to cancel the Class 12 board exams and all students were declared pass. As many as 5.43 lakh of General Stream (Arts and Commerce) had registered for Class 12 GSEB exams last year. While in 2020, out of the 3,71,771 students registering from General stream, 2,83,624 students (76.29 per cent) have been declared pass.

As per Gujarat board assessment rules, a student must obtain a minimum of Grade 'D' in all the subjects to be considered qualified. The GSEB students who score Grade 'E1' or Grade 'E2' in the subjects have to improve their performances through the GSEB supplementary exams. The standard determined for students under a differently-abled category, however, is 20 per cent marks.

Click here for more Education News
Gujarat Board 12th result GSEB HSC Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEAP Class 10 Result At Bse.ap.gov.in Today
Live | AP SSC Result 2022 Live Updates: BSEAP Class 10 Result At Bse.ap.gov.in Today
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: GSEB 12th Result At Gseb.org
Live | Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 (Declared) Live Updates: GSEB 12th Result At Gseb.org
GSEB Declares Gujarat Board General Stream Result; Direct Link Here
GSEB Declares Gujarat Board General Stream Result; Direct Link Here
GSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Check Gujarat Board HSC Result
GSEB 12th Result 2022: How To Check Gujarat Board HSC Result
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check 12th Result
Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 Today: List Of Websites To Check 12th Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................