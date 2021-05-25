GSEB 12th Board exam 2021 date will be announced soon

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama has said that the GSEB Class 12 Board examinations will be held at an appropriate time for Science and General streams. The Board will decide the time and format of the examinations after having a discussion with the chief minister, Mr Chudasama said. The minister took to Twitter and made the announcement following a high-level meeting with Union ministers to discuss the issue of pending board exams for Class 12 students.

The GSEB 12th exam dates will be announced in a week, reports The Indian Express.

“A plan should be there to take care of the health of the students and also to take care of their future. Gujarat will take Class 12 Science and General stream examinations. The time and method will be decided after discussion with Hon'ble Chief Minister,” Mr Chudasama tweeted.

In view of the recent surge in COVID cases in Gujarat, the state government has cancelled the GSBE Class 10 board exams. The state has decided on mass promotion for Class 10 students. The decision to grant mass promotion to regular Class 10 (SSC) students of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the larger interest of pupils and save them from getting infected with coronavirus, said a government release.

A decision regarding "repeaters", students who had failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, said the release.

As per a rough estimate, around 12 lakh students of Class 10 were expected to appear for the board exams this year.