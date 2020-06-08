Image credit: Shutterstock Gujarat Board Class 10th SSC results to be announced tomorrow

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced that the Gujarat Board 10th (SSC) Result will be released on June 9 at 8 am. The board also said that the date of scorecard or marksheet distribution of Class 10 students will be announced on a later date on the official website. Students can check the GSEB SSC results through the official website, gseb.org, using their roll number. The GSEB, in a notification released on Monday, said: “The secondary Class 10 result and Sanskrit result will be announced on 9 June at 8 am on the website. The date of distribution of scorecard will be announced later on the website.”

According to GSEB rules, a candidate must obtain a minimum of grade 'D' in all subjects to qualify. Those candidates who were only able to obtain grade 'E1' or 'E2' in the subjects will have to improve their performance through subsequent attempts and qualify. The passing standard for a differently-abled candidate is 20%.

The GSEB SSC exams were held between March 5 to March 17. In 2019, the results were declared on May 21 but this year it was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country due to which the Government of India imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25. The board had already declared the Class 12th Science results on May 21. The board declares Class 12 science first, followed by Class 10 result and declares the Class 12 Arts and Commerce result at last.