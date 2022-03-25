Gujarat Biotechnology University Opens MSc Admission 2022; Apply Through GAT-B Score

Image credit: Shutterstock Gujarat Biotechnology University opens MSc admission 2022

The Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) is all set to take admissions for the Master of Science (MSc) courses. Established by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, in partnership with the University of Edinburgh, United Kingdom, it is the first postgraduate university in India that focuses entirely on biotechnology.

The courses provided by the GBU includes, animal biotechnology, environment biotechnology, industrial biotechnology, medical biotechnology, and plant biotechnology.

Students interested in pursuing their career in biotechnology can apply for various MSc courses provided by the institute using their Graduate Aptitude Test - Biotechnology (GAT B) scores.

Highlighting the unique aspects of GBU, Ms Amrita Sadarangani, Executive Director, Gujarat Biotechnology University, said, “Biotechnology has tremendous potential to play a crucial role in helping India deal with health emergencies and undertake pioneering research in the healthcare and agricultural sectors. GBU's goal lies in positioning India at the frontiers of cutting-edge Research and Development.”

Gujarat Biotechnology University’s admission process is guided by a holistic approach to enable students to fulfil their potential, the university said in a statement.

GBU will interview the prospective students with a valid GAT B score to understand the passion and qualities the university seeks to encourage: teamwork, communication and creativity, it said.

Candidates must also note that a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000 will be provided to all eligible students.

In case of any further enquiry, candidates can reach out to admissionquery@gbu.edu.in.