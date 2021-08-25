  • Home
  • Education
  • Gujarat: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen On September 2

Gujarat: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen On September 2

Gujarat School Reopening News: Though schools in the state have been permitted to resume classes from their premises, the ongoing system of online lessons for these classes will also continue.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 25, 2021 3:24 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat Schools To Reopen In September For Classes 6-8: Report
States Asked To Vaccinate All School Teachers On Priority Before Teachers' Day
Reopen Delhi Schools For All Classes In Phases, Says Expert Panel: Sources
Puducherry To Reopen Schools, Colleges From September 1
Telangana Schools, Colleges To Reopen From September 1
Odisha Chief Minister Dedicates Another 10 Transformed Schools In His Constituency
Gujarat: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen On September 2
Gujarat to resume schools in offline mode from September 2 for students of Class 6 to 8
Ahmedabad:

The Gujarat Government on Wednesday announced that schools for Classes 6 to 8 will reopen from September 2 with 50 per cent capacity. The decision on resuming physical lectures for Classes 6 to 8 in schools was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in a cabinet meeting during the day, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Though schools in the state have been permitted to resume classes from their premises, the ongoing system of online lessons for these classes will also continue, the minister said. Around 32 lakh students are currently studying in Classes 6 to 8 in the state, he said.

Following a huge dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, the state government last month allowed physical reopening of schools for students of Classes 9 to 11 with 50 per cent seating capacity.

"All the SOPs announced in July for Classes 9 to 11 will also apply for Classes 6 to 8. All students, teachers and staff need to wear masks and maintain social distancing. School managements need to keep sanitisers and hand wash in their premises," Mr Chudasama said.

In the beginning of July, the state government had allowed reopening of schools for Class 12, colleges and technical institutions in the wake of a significant drop in new coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, Gujarat recorded 14 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its tally of infections to 8,25,330, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,079 as no fatality was reported during the day, as per official data.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP JEE Entrance Exam Admit Card Released; Know How To Download
UP JEE Entrance Exam Admit Card Released; Know How To Download
OBC Reservation In AIQ Permissible, EWS Not Without SC Approval: Madras High Court
OBC Reservation In AIQ Permissible, EWS Not Without SC Approval: Madras High Court
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Begins Tomorrow; Do's And Don’ts On Exam Day
JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Begins Tomorrow; Do's And Don’ts On Exam Day
NEET PG 2021 Registration, Application Correction Facility Ends Today
NEET PG 2021 Registration, Application Correction Facility Ends Today
Gujarat Schools To Reopen In September For Classes 6-8: Report
Gujarat Schools To Reopen In September For Classes 6-8: Report
.......................... Advertisement ..........................