Gujarat Government To Set Up Kota-Style Coaching Centres For Entrance Exams

Gujarat Government will open coaching centres for JEE, NEET aspirants in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat

The Gujarat Government on Wednesday said it has decided to set up coaching centres on the lines of those in Kota of Rajasthan for students who wish to crack the entrance exams for IITs, IIMs and medical courses. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made the announcement during the budget session of the state Assembly and said a separate allocation has been made to set up coaching centres, in collaboration with professional coaching firms, in four major cities.

"Students are required to crack entrance tests like JEE and NEET to get admissions to IITs, IIMs and medical colleges. Proper coaching is the key to make sure that maximum number of students from Gujarat crack those exams," Mr Rupani said.

Currently, students from Gujarat go to Kota in Rajasthan for coaching, he said. "The state government has decided to open specialised coaching centres in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot and Surat. We have also contacted renowned coaching institutes for this purpose," the Chief Minister said.

Students from all classes and categories will be admitted at these coaching centres through an entrance exam, he said, adding that candidates from poor families will be given preference. "Selected students will be given coaching in Kota style. To launch this project, we have made a financial provision in this budget for the first time. It is our attempt to send maximum number of Gujarati students to IIMs, IITs and medical colleges," Mr Rupani said.