Gujarat: Class 12, Colleges Can Reopen From July 15

Physical attendance will not be compulsory for students, but the authorities at schools and colleges will have to obtain parents' consent if students are to be asked to attend in person.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 11:15 pm IST | Source: PTI

Ahmedabad:

With a significant drop in the daily rise in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to allow physical classes for students of Class 12th, colleges and technical institutes from July 15 with 50 per cent attendance.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani took the decision after reviewing the pandemic situation during a meeting of the government's core committee earlier in the day, said an official release.

Gujarat registered 56 new coronavirus cases and one death during the day.

Physical attendance will not be compulsory for students, but the authorities at schools and colleges will have to obtain parents' consent if students are to be asked to attend in person, it said.

Over 6.82 lakh students are enrolled in class 12 across 8,333 higher secondary schools in Gujarat. There are over 11 lakh under-graduate and diploma students enrolled in over 2,000 colleges and technical institutes, the release informed.

