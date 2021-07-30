Guidelines Issued For Reopening Of Higher Educational Institutions In Ladakh

Guidelines to reopen higher education institutions released

With COVID-19 cases on a steady decline, authorities in the Union Territory of Ladakh have issued guidelines for the reopening of higher educational institutions from next week.

In an order, Secretary Higher Education Department Padma Angmo said all the higher educational institutions may consider reopening for on-site Classes from August 2 with strict adherence to already issued COVID-19 SOP and guidelines.

The order said the academic calendar should be planned in a manner to avoid overcrowding, congregation at all times and Classes to be scheduled in a staggered manner.

“All the students and faculty/staff shall make use of Arogya Setu App,” the order said.

Ladakh has recorded only four new coronavirus cases during the past 24 hours, taking the overall infection tally to 20,324, while eight such patients recovered bringing down the active cases in the region to 60, officials said. A total of 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- were registered in Ladakh since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. As many as 20,057 patients have recovered till date from the infection.

The officials said the COVID-19 situation in Ladakh is well under control. A total of 1,644 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts of Leh and Kargil on Thursday and only four of them, all from Leh, returned positive for the infection, they said.

The officials said eight more patients were discharged after successful treatment for COVID-19 in Leh. With this, there are only 52 active cases in Leh and eight in Kargil, they added.

