Guidelines For Admission To Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence Released; Application Starts Tomorrow

Delhi SoSE applications start tomorrow at edudel.nic.in/sose

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Government, has issued the guidelines for admission to the Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) today. The application process will start from tomorrow, August 12, and continue till August 19, 2021. Students seeking admission to the SoSEs affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) can apply at edudel.nic.in/sose.

The Delhi Government today has also announced that schools affiliated with DBSE will impart classes as per the International Baccalaureate (IB) board curriculum.

The DBSE affiliated SoSE seeks to cater to students of Classes 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills.

Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Admission Guidelines

The admission in the currently operational schools will be on the basis of aptitude test to be conducted at these 20 or its nearby schools between August 23 and 29, 2021

Admissions will be offered to Class 9 in all four types of SoSEs. For STEM SoSE, besides Class 9, admission will also be offered to Class 11

At least 50 per cent seats in each SoSE will be filled from the students of government schools and the remaining seats will be available for students studying in any recognized schools in Delhi

Reservation and age-related eligibility for admission will be as per norms of the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi

IB Board Curriculum And Delhi SoSE: Eligibility