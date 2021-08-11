Guidelines For Admission To Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence Released; Application Starts Tomorrow
Students seeking admission to the Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) can apply at edudel.nic.in/sose between August 12 and August 19.
The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi Government, has issued the guidelines for admission to the Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) today. The application process will start from tomorrow, August 12, and continue till August 19, 2021. Students seeking admission to the SoSEs affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) can apply at edudel.nic.in/sose.
The Delhi Government today has also announced that schools affiliated with DBSE will impart classes as per the International Baccalaureate (IB) board curriculum.
The DBSE affiliated SoSE seeks to cater to students of Classes 9 to 12 who have special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Humanities, Performing and Visual Arts, and High-end 21st Century Skills.
Delhi Schools Of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Admission Guidelines
The admission in the currently operational schools will be on the basis of aptitude test to be conducted at these 20 or its nearby schools between August 23 and 29, 2021
Admissions will be offered to Class 9 in all four types of SoSEs. For STEM SoSE, besides Class 9, admission will also be offered to Class 11
At least 50 per cent seats in each SoSE will be filled from the students of government schools and the remaining seats will be available for students studying in any recognized schools in Delhi
Reservation and age-related eligibility for admission will be as per norms of the Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi
IB Board Curriculum And Delhi SoSE: Eligibility
Students studying in any Government or recognised schools of Delhi will be eligible to apply for admission (along with a valid residence proof).
A minimum of 60 per cent aggregate marks in Class 8 is required for admission to Class 9 of any SoSE. In case of Performing and Visual Arts, minimum marks requirement can be waived if the candidate has received award in any Art form in a competition at zonal or upward level.
A minimum of 75 per cent aggregate marks (best of 5 including Science and Maths) in Class 10 is required for admission to Class 11 of STEM
A relaxation of five per cent marks will be available for students belonging to reserved categories.