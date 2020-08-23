Image credit: Shutterstock Gauhati University To Conduct UG, PG Final Year Exams Offline

Gauhati University has released Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for final semester exams which are scheduled from September 22.

While intermediate semester students will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks, final semester undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) semester students will be evaluated using a 50-50 formula -- 50% marks from offline exams and the remaining 50% from internal assessments.

“Final semester examinations will be conducted in blended mode maintaining COVID-19 protocol and the relevant SOP published by the UGC for the purpose,” an official statement said.

The question papers for the final semester examinations will cover the whole syllabus but the students will be required to attempt questions for 50% marks only. The remaining 50% marks will be calculated on the basis of internal assessment, Gauhati University said.

For intermediate semester students who submitted their examination forms before last date, internal assessment marks, and theory marks in the earlier semesters subject will be considered for evaluation, the university said.